iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Stock analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IRBT. Bank of America raised their target price on iRobot from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Dougherty & Co raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $82.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $96.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.28.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). iRobot had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. iRobot’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 900 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $73,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $669,860.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,814 shares of company stock worth $1,430,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 1,269.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

