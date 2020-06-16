iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,388 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,276,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,657,000 after buying an additional 1,598,458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,430,000 after buying an additional 1,424,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,381,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average of $62.25. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

