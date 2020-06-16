iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $266.71 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $183.27 and a one year high of $280.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.35.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

