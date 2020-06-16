ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 81.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95,860 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ITT by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,517,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ITT by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $210,674,000 after purchasing an additional 572,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in ITT by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ITT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

In related news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,095.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

