J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $109.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.00.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $3,166,590. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $115.68 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.72.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

