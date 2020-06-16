James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded James River Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised James River Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.75.

JRVR stock opened at $42.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. James River Group has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $110.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. On average, analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other James River Group news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $43,908.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Adam Abram purchased 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $515,517.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,770,342.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,816,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of James River Group by 5,065.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 420,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 412,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 938.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 406,651 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,849,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of James River Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,228,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,615,000 after purchasing an additional 250,975 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

