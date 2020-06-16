Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Short Interest Down 5.8% in May

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the May 14th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 340,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jernigan Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In related news, Director James D. Dondero sold 26,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $256,602.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John A. Good bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,368.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,923 shares of company stock valued at $62,692 and sold 75,197 shares valued at $777,479. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCAP opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. Jernigan Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $339.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

