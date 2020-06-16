JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,478 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBCA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6,317.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 367.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 560.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BBCA opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.