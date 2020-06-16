JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 57,472 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of TriNet Group worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. TriNet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.47. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.94.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Griese sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $30,458.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,601.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $2,522,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $346,668.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,850 shares of company stock worth $6,303,767. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

