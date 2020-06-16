JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,494,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 259,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,727,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $117.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $133.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.99.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

