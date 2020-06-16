JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 38,823 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of Monro worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Monro by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Monro by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monro by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Monro by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Monro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average of $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Monro Inc has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $89.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.20 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Monro’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on MNRO. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

