JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

NYCB opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

