KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Citigroup

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KBR. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB increased their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut KBR from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.10.

Shares of KBR opened at $24.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.67%.

In related news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $636,101.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,739.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

