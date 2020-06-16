Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Downgraded to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of KIM opened at $13.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 32,034 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 780,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after acquiring an additional 54,773 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 64,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

