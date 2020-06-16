Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $35.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

KSS has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

NYSE KSS opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.73. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $59.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 17,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 14,968 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

