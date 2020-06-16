Kroger Co Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:KR)

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kroger in a research report issued on Sunday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra increased their price target on Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21. Kroger has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,699,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,146,000 after buying an additional 1,701,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,755,000 after buying an additional 1,154,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,305,000 after buying an additional 11,052,918 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,728,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after buying an additional 128,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 36.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,961,000 after buying an additional 4,413,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

