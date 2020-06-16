Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,313 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Landec were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landec by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Landec by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,178,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Landec by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 94,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter worth $4,051,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

LNDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised Landec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Landec from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Landec Co. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

