Lekoil (LON:LEK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.45

Lekoil Ltd (LON:LEK) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.45 and traded as low as $2.52. Lekoil shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 1,141,845 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.45. The company has a market cap of $14.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

About Lekoil (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

