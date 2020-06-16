Lennar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 14,219 put options on the company. This is an increase of 683% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,816 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $38.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,779,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 60.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 126.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LEN opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

