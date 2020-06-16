Linc Energy (OTCMKTS:LNCGY) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Linc Energy (OTCMKTS:LNCGY) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Linc Energy earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Linc Energy has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.00.

About Linc Energy

Linc Energy Ltd is an Australia-based oil and gas company with a portfolio of oil, gas and coal assets. The Company applies conventional production techniques and its technologies to extract value from the development of these resources. The Company’s oil and gas operations include operations primarily onshore in the United States (Alaska, Texas, Louisiana and Wyoming); exploration for shale oil and gas in the Arckaringa Basin in South Australia; developing a technology for the extraction of heavy oil (Moving Injection Gravity Drainage-MIGD), and various opportunities to apply its Underground Coal Gasification (UCG) technology in key target markets, including Asia and Africa.

