Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 986.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director M Leanne Lachman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.