Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 147.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPCB XVI Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,686,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Livongo Health by 181.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Livongo Health by 257.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 668,404 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,036,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,092,000 after purchasing an additional 426,846 shares during the last quarter. 38.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVGO opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. Livongo Health has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Livongo Health from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Livongo Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In other news, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $182,039.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 209,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,355.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $672,630.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,735.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,257 shares of company stock worth $26,878,635 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

