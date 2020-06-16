LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 141,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LogMeIn by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the 1st quarter valued at $1,664,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

LOGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

LOGM opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.01. LogMeIn Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

