Lululemon Athletica inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.75 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris expects that the apparel retailer will earn $6.75 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.38.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $303.05 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $324.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,883 shares of company stock valued at $99,999,851 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

