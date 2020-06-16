Lynas (ASX:LYC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.91

Lynas Co. Ltd (ASX:LYC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.67. Lynas shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 5,405,334 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.91.

Lynas Company Profile (ASX:LYC)

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

