M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 431.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.18% of M/I Homes worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,223,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 24.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,213,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after buying an additional 234,646 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,176,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after buying an additional 270,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after buying an additional 33,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 138,993 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $976.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79. M/I Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $595,968.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $469,236.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M/I Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

