Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Downgraded to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAC. Compass Point started coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Macerich from $34.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Macerich from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $16.96 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of MAC stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. Macerich has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $33.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.78.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.96 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 360,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Volk bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $71,846.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 121,948 shares of company stock worth $764,665 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after buying an additional 299,171 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Macerich by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 307,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 101,469 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 455.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 213,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 174,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.