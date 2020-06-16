Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Given Media Impact Score of -3.53

Media headlines about Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Magnum Goldcorp earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

MGI stock opened at C$0.04 on Tuesday. Magnum Goldcorp has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of $641,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

