Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

MBUU has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

MBUU stock opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.11. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $56.93.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $152,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,591,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 167,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 120,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

