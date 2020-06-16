Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Director Lawrence J. Deangelo Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Director Lawrence J. Deangelo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lawrence J. Deangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

On Thursday, June 11th, Lawrence J. Deangelo acquired 14,412 shares of Marlin Business Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $110,684.16.

On Thursday, May 14th, Lawrence J. Deangelo bought 1,560 shares of Marlin Business Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $10,608.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Lawrence J. Deangelo bought 15,469 shares of Marlin Business Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $144,789.84.

Shares of MRLN stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $93.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($1.16). Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRLN. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the first quarter valued at $552,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 564,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Marlin Business Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Marlin Business Services from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.