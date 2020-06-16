Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 132.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $131.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,251.25 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

In related news, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total value of $135,900.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,846.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

