Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “

MTRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Sidoti raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matrix Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $263.49 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.41. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $24.36.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $248.33 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,769,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 711,663 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter valued at $3,764,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at $5,368,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 217,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 408,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 173,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

