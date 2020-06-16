MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 46.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,123 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 234.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,293 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $7,751,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 30.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 176,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 41,150 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 149.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 89,111 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of MXL stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $409,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 365,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,411.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $1,197,600.00. Insiders have sold 143,431 shares of company stock worth $2,556,935 in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.