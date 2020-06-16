Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Mechanical Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKTY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.70. Mechanical Technology shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 11,200 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mechanical Technology had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter.

About Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY)

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, through its subsidiary, MTI Instruments, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets precision linear displacement solutions, vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision tensile measurement systems, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing/production markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market.

