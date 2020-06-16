Melior Resources (CVE:MLR) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -3.53

Media headlines about Melior Resources (CVE:MLR) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Melior Resources earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of MLR opened at C$0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.66. Melior Resources has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $748,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02.

Melior Resources (CVE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Melior Resources Company Profile

Melior Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its primary project is the Goondicum ilmenite and apatite mine property located at Monto in Queensland, Australia. The company was formerly known as Coalcorp Mining Inc and changed its name to Melior Resources Inc in September 2011.

