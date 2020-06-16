Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Earning Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mentor Capital earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS MNTR opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.06. Mentor Capital has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter. Mentor Capital had a negative return on equity of 40.17% and a negative net margin of 29.05%.

About Mentor Capital

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

