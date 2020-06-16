Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MCB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $30.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $51.09. The firm has a market cap of $251.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 28.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

