MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.73

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.73 and traded as low as $5.64. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 151,200 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 906,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,528 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 37,509 shares during the period. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

