MGM China (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Trading Down 14.9%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MARZF) fell 14.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78, 1,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

A number of research firms have commented on MARZF. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of MGM China in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MGM China in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64.

About MGM China (OTCMKTS:MARZF)

