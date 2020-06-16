MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Holdings Cut by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,728 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of MGM Resorts International worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 112.76 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,338.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Corey Ian Sanders bought 16,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $199,971.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 411,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,771.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGM. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

