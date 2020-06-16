Mi-Pay Group (LON:MPAY) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -3.53

Media stories about Mi-Pay Group (LON:MPAY) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mi-Pay Group earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

LON MPAY opened at GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $549,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mi-Pay Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 12.25 ($0.16). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.44.

About Mi-Pay Group

Mi-Pay Group plc engages in assessing, managing, and mitigating fraud risks in the cardholder-not-present payment solutions market in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides an outsourced secure payment services platform for instant top up and digital content services primarily in the mobile sector.

