Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Micro Imaging Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:MMTC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $2.56. Micro Imaging Technology shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 1,140,276 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Micro Imaging Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Micro Imaging Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMTC)

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability.

