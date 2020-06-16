Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,202 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after buying an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.69. The stock has a market cap of $1,420.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $198.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

