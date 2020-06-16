Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,978 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

MSFT opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.69. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $198.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,420.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.