Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,420.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.69. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

