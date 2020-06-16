MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 126.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 89.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.05. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $122.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.73.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $535.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.78.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $482,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

