Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ (MNTA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.23% from the company’s current price.

MNTA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of MNTA stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $37.57.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $86,756.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,981.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $46,741.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,720 shares in the company, valued at $889,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,395 shares of company stock worth $1,774,890 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,217,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,520,000 after buying an additional 933,884 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,357,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,464,000 after buying an additional 2,551,408 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,855,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,271,000 after buying an additional 260,382 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,175,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,760,000 after buying an additional 1,937,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,393,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,515,000 after buying an additional 566,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

