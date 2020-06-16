Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNTA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $27,233.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 37,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,148,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,890. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.