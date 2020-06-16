Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRCC. B. Riley dropped their price target on Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monroe Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $154.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 37.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 17.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 45.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.