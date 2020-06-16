Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.94.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage stock opened at $68.80 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average is $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,328.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $330,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $1,583,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 31,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.